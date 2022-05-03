iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

