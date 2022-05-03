Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stake Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) by 314.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 691,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 862.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,415,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

