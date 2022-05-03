Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Ladder Capital worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

