Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Lincoln Electric worth $70,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.65 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

