Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Lincoln Electric worth $70,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 693,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,699,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,478,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $121.65 and a one year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.