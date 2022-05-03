Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.34.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

