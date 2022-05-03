Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2,493.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Maxar Technologies worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $789,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 69,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,950,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 62,248 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

