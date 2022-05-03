Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 657,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

