Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Geron were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Geron by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Geron by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Geron by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

