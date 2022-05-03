Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $47,000 Position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cango were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CANG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cango by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Cango by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CANG opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Cango Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $505.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

