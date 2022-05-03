Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $87,000 Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Conduent were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

