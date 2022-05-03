Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

