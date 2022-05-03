Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,205,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GROY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

