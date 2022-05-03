Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 10,737 Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

