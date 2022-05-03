Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRS stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

