Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 42,200 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.92.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $84,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

