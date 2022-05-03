Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,508 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tilray were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tilray by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 938,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Tilray by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 910,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 51,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.76.

Tilray Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.