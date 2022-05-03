Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,350 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5,495.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Shares of CBD opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.