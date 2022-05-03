Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $71,000 Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOMA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

