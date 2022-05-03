Michael Joseph Kavanagh Sells 5,000 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average of $183.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.