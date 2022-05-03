Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

MFGP stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

