Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,797 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

