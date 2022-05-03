Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Orion Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

