Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,157 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.