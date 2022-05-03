Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 11.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

