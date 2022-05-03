Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

