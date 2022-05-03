Morling Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,000. Apple accounts for about 6.7% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 235,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

