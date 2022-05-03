M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 5,395 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 378,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,257,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter.

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

AIMC opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

