M&T Bank Corp Buys 453 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

