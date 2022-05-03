M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

