M&T Bank Corp Invests $241,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.59. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

