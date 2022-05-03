M&T Bank Corp Invests $264,000 in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,246,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEAV opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

