M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

