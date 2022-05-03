M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,183 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 621,032 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $650.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

