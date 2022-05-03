Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,220 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

MWA opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

