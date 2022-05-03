New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,269,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 200,131 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,811,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

