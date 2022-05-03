New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $191,000 Stock Position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $56,888,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mcdade bought 42,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $299,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,725.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Icosavax stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. Icosavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

