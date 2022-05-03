New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,852 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOSE opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

