Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $69,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $916,455,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $10,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

NYSE:CNI opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.35. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

