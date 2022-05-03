Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.37% of Essent Group worth $68,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

