Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of SouthState worth $70,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SouthState by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SouthState by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SouthState by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

