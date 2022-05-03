Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of PDC Energy worth $69,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.