Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of PDC Energy worth $69,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $157,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,629 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

