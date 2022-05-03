Northern Trust Corp Has $69.45 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of Avalara worth $69,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

