Northern Trust Corp Has $70 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.70% of Korn Ferry worth $69,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NYSE:KFY opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

