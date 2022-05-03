Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $69,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $21,921,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

