Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of RLI worth $70,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 535.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 153,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RLI by 130.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in RLI by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

RLI opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $119.74.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

