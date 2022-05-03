Northern Trust Corp Sells 111,047 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,093 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 111,047 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $68,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

