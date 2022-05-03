Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,185 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.39% of RLI worth $70,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in RLI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in RLI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.75. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

