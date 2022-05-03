Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,404 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.59% of Envestnet worth $68,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Envestnet by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Envestnet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.
Shares of ENV opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72.
) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
